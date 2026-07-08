Advancing Australian Titanium: New Project to Unlock Potential of Titanium Feedstock for Advanced Manufacturing

A new collaborative research project is set to strengthen Australia’s advanced manufacturing capabilities by evaluating the performance of a locally produced titanium powder for high-value industrial applications. The TiRO® powder is an innovative titanium feedstock produced using a highly efficient and low-emissions process.

Image Credit: Coogee Titanium Lab Facility

Led by Coogee Titanium in partnership with The University of Queensland (UQ) and supported by the Additive Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre (AMCRC), the $677,000 project will assess whether TiRO® powder can be used to fabricate high-quality titanium components via additive manufacturing and other advanced production methods. With the potential to reduce costs and environmental impact, this represents a significant opportunity for Australia to establish a sovereign titanium components supply chain - from raw materials through to finished parts.

The project will benchmark TiRO® powder against conventional titanium powders widely used in additive manufacturing, including gas atomized and hydride-dehydride materials. It will investigate how trace impurities, such as magnesium and chlorine, influence the microstructure and mechanical performance of manufactured components.

By testing the material across manufacturing techniques such as Laser Powder Bed Fusion (L- PBF) and Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIPing), the research aims to determine where TiRO® powder can compete - and potentially outperform - existing solutions.

Peter Duxson, Technical Director at Coogee Titanium, said the project is a critical step in bringing Australian-made titanium powder and products to global markets.

“This project is about proving that TiRO® powder can meet the performance demands of advanced manufacturing while delivering cost and sustainability benefits,” Duxson said.

“We’ve developed a unique production process and invested in multiple facilities here in Australia, and this research will help unlock its full commercial potential across both domestic and international markets.”

UQ project lead Associate Professor Michael Bermingham added that the research will provide critical insights into material performance.

“Understanding how this new titanium powder behaves during manufacturing is essential,” A/Professor Bermingham said.

“By comparing it directly with established materials and studying the role of impurities, we can determine whether it is suitable for producing high-quality, reliable components.”

Simon Marriott, AMCRC’s Managing Director, noted that the project aligns with national priorities to grow Australia’s advanced manufacturing sector.

“This collaboration highlights the importance of connecting industry and research to accelerate innovation,” Marriott said.

“Developing a competitive, locally produced titanium feedstock has the potential to transform Australia’s additive manufacturing ecosystem and reduce reliance on imported materials.”

The project is expected to deliver a comprehensive understanding of TiRO® powder’s manufacturability and performance, enabling Coogee Titanium to identify target markets and support adoption across industries including aerospace, defense, and medical manufacturing.

By building the evidence base for a new generation of titanium feedstock, the project marks a significant step toward establishing a fully integrated, sovereign titanium supply chain in Australia.