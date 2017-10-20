New Tint World® Nano Ceramic Coatings Released for Long-Term Protective Care of Automobiles

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announced today the release of their new Tint World® Nano Ceramic Coatings.

“Our new Tint World® Nano Ceramic Coatings give your vehicle a lifetime of protection and help maintain its resale value,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World®.

The ultra-durable, scratch resistant, water resistant, and super glossy coatings can be applied to the exterior of vehicles, and can also be applied to glass, leather, and plastic surfaces to protect a car's interior.

"Tint World® customers are interested in protecting one of their biggest investments, their cars," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World®. "Our new Tint World® Nano Ceramic Coatings give your vehicle a lifetime of protection and help maintain its resale value. In addition, its durability and water resistance also protects your car from corrosion, oxidation and extreme temperatures."

More details on the surface applications of Tint World® Nano Ceramic Coatings:

Paint and Surface Coating: With an industry hardness level greater than 9H, Tint World ® 's eco-friendly, non-solvent ceramic paint and surface coating is super-hydrophobic, super glossy, and lasts for many years.

With an industry hardness level greater than 9H, Tint World 's eco-friendly, non-solvent ceramic paint and surface coating is super-hydrophobic, super glossy, and lasts for many years. Glass Coating: A high-tech coating that is especially designed for glass to repel water and dirt, it helps improves visibility all-round with maximum durability. This glass window coating can be used not only on cars and trucks, but also boats, planes, shower doors, windows, mirrors and any other glass surfaces.

A high-tech coating that is especially designed for glass to repel water and dirt, it helps improves visibility all-round with maximum durability. This glass window coating can be used not only on cars and trucks, but also boats, planes, shower doors, windows, mirrors and any other glass surfaces. Textile Coating: This coating can be applied to plastic, leather and even metal. It can also be used in homes and offices and can be applied to ceramic tiles, marble and granite.

"While our main focus is on extending the protection of our customer's automobiles, the protection possibilities are practically endless," Bonfiglio said. "We pride ourselves on the Tint World® brand and what it means to our customers. By offering this new technology, we have the ability to not only help protect their vehicles, but also their boats, homes and offices. There are so many ways to help preserve and protect valuable assets with Tint World®'s new Nano Ceramic Coatings."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

Source: https://www.tintworld.com/