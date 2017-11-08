Techsil Launch Structalit® 5610 a Fast Curing SMD Adhesive

Techsil has launched a new fast curing epoxy adhesive Structalit® 5610 from manufacturers Panacol.

Image Credits: Techsil

This adhesive is specially designed for bonding Surface Mounted Devices (SMDs) on to circuit boards. Due to its high viscosity the adhesive is well-suited for screen printing.

Structalit® 5610 is a red-coloured epoxy adhesive which makes a perfect contrast to green circuit boards. The one-component adhesive is easily applied via dispenser, screen printing or needle transfer.

The SMD adhesive cures thermally within minutes, even at low temperatures. At the same time it is highly temperature-resistant: Temporarily it can be exposed to temperatures up to 280° C, making it the perfect adhesive for reflow soldering.

Once cured, Structalit® 5610 is extremely shock-resistant and features very high adhesion to FR4 circuit boards, to metals and to epoxy-based mould materials.