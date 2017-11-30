Nordson MARCH Introduces the new-generation RollVIA plasma system for roll-to-roll production in PCB manufacturing operations

Nordson MARCH, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), a global leader in plasma processing technology, announces its new-generation RollVIA™ plasma system, a completely self-contained vacuum plasma system with production-proven, roll-to-roll material handling for flexible printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing.

The new RollVIA incorporates unique vacuum and gas flow technology, new process control technology, updated electrode designs, and superior temperature management with precise control of roll speed, tension, and edge guidance for uniform plasma treatment of substrates as thin as 25 microns. The RollVIA system is used for plasma applications such as surface activation for improved adhesion, carbon removal and descum/desmear for cleaner surfaces, and etchback, which removes a slight amount of dielectric contamination between internal copper planes during production of PCBs.

Roll-to-roll processing, also known as web processing, reel-to-reel processing, or R2R, is the process of creating electronic devices on a roll of flexible plastic or metal foil. The RollVIA plasma treatment system is self-contained so that the vacuum system, plasma chamber, control electronics, and 40 kHz power supply are housed in a single enclosure. Yet the system has a compact 1737 x 2020 x 2323 mm (69 x 80 x 92 in) footprint and can handle and process web widths from 48 to 600 mm. A service-friendly design with three doors for full front and rear access make substrate loading simple and easy.

The RollVIA system's performance capabilities are complemented by low cost-of-ownership features. In addition to the system's compact and service-friendly design, the RollVIA allows for vertical processing so that equal plasma treatment can be applied to both sides of the substrate, maximizing product quality and throughput. The fast vacuum pump down and process cycle times further add to the throughput and productivity of the system. It's configurable with 1, 3, or 5 plasma cells to meet process requirements.

Nordson MARCH will be exhibiting with partner Zhuhai Unite-Effort Industries Co., Ltd. at HKPCA, being held at the Shenzen Convention & Exhibition Center (SZCEC), Shenzhen, China, from 06 Dec 2017 - 08 Dec 2017 in booth 1V03. Stop by to learn how we can help with all your plasma treatment requirements.

