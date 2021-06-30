Nordson Electronics Solutions Introduces the MARCH MegaVIA™ Plasma Treatment

Nordson Electronics Solutions, a division of Nordson Corporation, a global leader in plasma processing technology, introduces the MARCH MegaVIA™ Plasma Treatment System with a 15-cell configuration for panel sizes up to 30 x 52 inches in printed circuit board manufacturing.

The new Nordson Electronics Solutions MARCH MegaVIA™ plasma treatment system for printed circuit board manufacturing increases process capacity for large PCB panels by more than 54% with only 2% increase in footprint while delivering higher than 80% uniformity for desmear and etch back applications. Image Credit: Nordson MARCH

With overall dimensions of 1652 mm W x 1782 mm D x 2326 mm H, the new MegaVIA™ system offers increased panel loading by more than 54% with only a 2% increase in footprint when compared to a MARCH MaxVIA™-Plus. The new platform delivers high process reproducibility and plasma treatment uniformity for PCB panels.

“Nordson has set the global standard for plasma treatment in the PCB market for more than 35 years with its industry-leading MARCH VIA platform,” explained Al Bousetta, director of marketing, MARCH Products. “The new MegaVIA™ plasma system builds on the success of earlier platforms with increased process capacity for large panels and minimum use of valuable production floor space. As with other VIA series products, the system provides uniform plasma treatment results to meet rigorous PCB manufacturing requirements.”

The MegaVIA™ system provides plasma treatment at 40 kHz and accommodates all common gases -- CF4, oxygen, nitrogen, and argon -- with high process reproducibility and uniformity. An EPC controller with intuitive Windows® 10 PC-based touch screen HMI allows for a wide range of data collection and control capabilities.

Plasma treatment uniformity is critical for a large chamber system. Higher than 80% uniformity for desmear and etch back applications to both sides of the PCB panels is achieved using the MegaVIA™ system’s power-power electrode configuration, balanced vacuum and gas flow, and temperature management technologies.

