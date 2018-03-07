McPherson provides hands-on learning

What can you learn with McPherson?

McPherson is pleased to announce the spring 2018 hands‐on learning session. Held at McPherson headquarters in Chelmsford, Massachusetts USA the “0418 Deep UV Class” provides access to vacuum and purged deep UV spectrophotometers, ancillary laboratory equipment, and knowledgeable instructors.

We combine classroom explanations with lots of time running instruments, learning and practicing best operating procedures. This course provides a great way to see what the VUVAS series of instruments can do and help you develop the skills to realize their full potential in your laboratory.

Spring 2018 one day course (certificate)

Best practice with Deep UV Spectrophotometers (demonstrating purge and vacuum operation)

Measuring diffraction grating efficiency and polarization response

April 3, 2018. One day only

REGISTRATION

Apply today! Space is limited and schedule subject to change. Registration is free until January 20th. From January 21 until the meeting the fee is $250. It is easy to register in advance. Just send us an email and wait for our confirmation.

When emailing indicate:

0418 Deep UV Class Your name, Affiliation, Phone number or email address where you can be reached.

You are not registered until you have received our reply.

SAVE THE DATE

Tuesday April 3, 2018

TENTATIVE DAY PLAN

