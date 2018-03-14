Nordson ASYMTEK Wins its 14th Service Excellence Award

Nordson ASYMTEK a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), announces that it has been honored with the Circuits Assembly 2018 Service Excellence Award (SEA). Nordson ASYMTEK was recognized for receiving the highest customer service ratings for companies in the dispensing category. Each company was judged by its own customers in five service categories - quality, value, responsiveness, dependability/on-time delivery, and technology. Nordson ASYMTEK has won all 14 years it has entered the award.

"Customer service is the one factor that can lead to a company's success or failure," said Peter Bierhuis, president, Nordson ASYMTEK. "Having the best products isn't enough. A knowledgeable and experienced application and service support team, who understands the customer's products and market, and is available when needed, is critical. Nordson ASYMTEK has always taken the extra steps with both our equipment and our global sales, applications, and service teams to deliver on every aspect of customer service. It is especially meaningful to once again receive this award."

The award was presented to James Nielsen, Service Manager, Nordson ASYMTEK, at a ceremony held during the IPC APEX Expo in San Diego, CA. The awards program is sponsored by Circuits Assembly, part of UP Media Group Inc., which serves the global printed circuit board community.

For more information contact Nordson ASYMTEK at [email protected], call +1 760-431-1919, or visit our website