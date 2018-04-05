SPECTRO Analytical Instruments to Showcase Next-Generation ICP/XRF Analyzer Technologies at Analytica 2018, in Hall A2 Booth 201

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments will showcase its next-generation ICP-OES and ED-XRF analyzer technologies —delivering advanced performance, productivity, and savings — at Analytica 2018, Hall A2 booth 201.

Both inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) and energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence (XRF) technologies have seen dramatic improvements in recent years. In particular, two recently upgraded SPECTRO flagship instruments showcase these advances: the SPECTRO ARCOS ICP-OES analyzer and the SPECTRO XEPOS ED-XRF analyzer. SPECTRO will feature both at Analytica 2018 — along with the introduction of its new ICP-OES analyzer software package.

SPECTRO ARCOS high-resolution ICP-OES analyzer represents the pinnacle of productivity and performance as the first and only spectrometer featuring the fast, convenient selection of axial plasma or radial plasma observation in a single instrument — without any optical compromise. The analyzer delivers dramatically improved sensitivity, stability, and precision — at lower operating costs.

SPECTRO XEPOS ED-XRF spectrometer represents a quantum leap in ED-XRF technology, providing breakthrough advances in the multielemental analysis of major, minor, and trace element concentrations. New developments in excitation and detection — introduced with the SPECTRO XEPOS analyzer — deliver outstanding sensitivity and detection limits and yield remarkable gains in precision and accuracy.

Also at Analytica 2018, SPECTRO will demonstrate its all-new SPECTRO ICP Analyzer Pro software package for the latest models of its SPECTROBLUE and SPECTRO ARCOS ICP-OES analyzers. The new software delivers a greatly improved and more-intuitive user experience, plus unequaled ease and speed for the rapid retrieval and processing of results with total traceability.

For more information, join SPECTRO at Analytica 2018 in hall A2 booth 201. To schedule a demonstration of any featured SPECTRO solution, visit http://icp-oes.spectro.com/new-analyzer-software