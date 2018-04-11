Posted in | Materials Research | Materials Analysis

Researchers Use Logistic Regression Analysis Model to Predict Ideal Chiral Crystal

Using the same technology at the center of facial recognition, engineers and chemists at the Hiroshima University have successfully developed chiral crystals. This is the first research reporting the use of this technology, known as logistic regression analysis, to predict which chemical groups are ideal for creating chiral molecules. The research findings have been published in Chemistry Letters.

In order to build a chiral magnet (pictured), it is necessary to first design a chiral crystal. (Image credit: Julien Zaccaro / Center for Chiral Science)

Chirality defines the quality of having a mirror image to something else, but without the ability to superimpose it. The left foot, for instance, is a mirror of the right. They look similar, but they are not identical. This is why a left shoe cannot be worn on the right foot.

The idea is similar in chemistry. Two molecules can have the same composition of elements, but their geometry can vary. A left-handed chiral helix can have an equivalent right-handed helix.

However, making a mirror image of a chiral molecule is more difficult than just rearranging a few bonds. An additional layer of complexity comes up when making a crystal, an extremely ordered series of molecules or atoms that can spread in three dimensions.

“The most difficult part of making a chiral crystal,” main author Katsuya Inoue said, “is knowing how to design them.” Inoue is a researcher at the Graduate School of Engineering at Hiroshima University (HU).

Related Stories

According to Inoue, it is tough to blend different atoms so that their chiral geometry coexists in one crystal. Independently, two types of atoms will want to develop bonds with the same angles. When integrated, though, they may not.

The team examined 686 chiral crystals and 1000 achiral crystals from the Inorganic Crystal Structure Database. By using logistic regression, Inoue’s team built a model to demonstrate the ideal way to engineer chiral crystals.

They deliberated which chemical groups of the periodic table have elements that are more probable to coexist in a chiral crystal. The groups that correspond to carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen were most suitable – or group numbers 14, 15, and 16, respectively.

Logistic regression is a statistical technique that can distinguish two objects. Eri Shimono, co-author and research assistant in the Department of Chemistry and Chirality Research Center at HU, related it to use in smartphones.

In face recognition, smartphones use machine learning to classify faces and things that are not faces. We can train our model to detect chiral and non-chiral possibilities. In this case, though, the input is not an image. It is information.

Eri Shimono​

In the days to come, the team will be tweaking the prediction model in dual ways. First, they are keen to account for more atoms in a crystal. “We started from two atoms. In reality, though, many crystals are made with three or four,” Inoue said. “We have to extend this model to fit for these cases.”

Second, they will be applying deep learning. The present model, which uses standard machine learning, is made from prevalent data. Deep learning would allow researchers categorize new data as chiral or not. Based on these results, the team plans to begin developing some predicted crystals and explore how to produce a chiral magnet from them.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Special Adhesive Packaging Options

In this interview AZoM talks to Venkat Nandivada, Manager of Technical Sales at Master Bond Inc. about special adhesive packaging, how best to use them and the options avalable from Master Bond Inc.

Special Adhesive Packaging Options

The Digitalization of Measurement and Analytics

By 2020, the number of connected things will triple from 6 billion to 20 billion. Digital technologies are driving this innovation and digitalization offers new business opportunities to new business models.

The Digitalization of Measurement and Analytics
Wireless High-Performance 3D Printer - M200 Plus

Wireless High-Performance 3D Printer - M200 Plus

The Zortax M200 Plus is an advanced 3D printer that requires no assembly or optimization before its initial use. Users can easily select the available options by touching the icons on the built-in touchscreen, as well as directly preview 3D models here.

From Zortrax

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »