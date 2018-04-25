Continued Commitment to Quality: Strem Chemicals, Inc. Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Strem Chemicals, Inc. remains steadfast in their pursuit to provide high-quality chemicals since its establishment in 1964. On April 12, 2018 Strem’s corporate headquarters in Newburyport, Massachusetts achieved an updated certification under ISO 9001:2015 for the Quality Management System (QMS) standard. The company previously earned certification under ISO 9001:2008 and looks forward to continuing their commitment to quality.

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification is based on quality management principles including consistently documented processes, strong focus on customer service, maintaining quality standards, continual review and improvement of process approach, as well as a dedicated management commitment to upholding all facets of the ISO 9001 QMS. Strem’s mission has always been to provide specialty chemicals of high purity in a timely fashion. The ISO 9001:2015 standard is the latest certification available from ISO and upholds the organization’s emphasis on quality management systems and performance. This standard is built around quality management principles such as: process approach, customer focus, leadership, engagement of people, improvement, sound decision making and relationship management.

“We are proud to announce our achievement of ISO 9001:2015 certification. Our commitment to this quality standard is fueled by our dedication to our customers and providing them with quality products and services. We look forward to validating our customers’ continued confidence in our ability to meet the standards they have grown to expect from Strem Chemicals, Inc.”, said Strem’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ephraim S. Honig.

Strem Chemicals, Inc. is certified as meeting the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 for the following scope: Manufacturing and Marketing Specialty Chemicals of High Purity. To become certified as ISO 9001 compliant Strem underwent an evaluation process that included quality management system development, management system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment and clearance of non-conformances. To maintain this certification, CIC Management, LLC will perform audits to ensure compliance and to assess initiatives for continued improvement. One of the key changes within the ISO 9001:2015 standard is that more emphasis has been assigned to the input and output of processes. It has also placed high importance on using risk analysis to determine and resolve challenges found within the management of business processes.

Strem would like to take this opportunity to extend thanks and appreciation to their customers for their continued commitment and loyalty.