Posted in | Semiconductor | Materials Analysis

Deformation of Zinc Sulfide Crystals Under Light & in Darkness

Researchers have found out that a kind of inorganic semiconductor that does not deform properly under light could bend as much as 45% from its original form in complete darkness.

The brittleness of the inorganic semiconducting materials results in their failure upon being subjected to external forces. However, tough, strong, and easily shapeable inorganic semiconductors are required in a range of electronic applications.

Related Stories

The deformation of zinc sulfide crystals under varying light conditions - ultraviolet light, white light, and complete darkness - were analyzed by Yu Oshima and team. Using microscopy, it was revealed that under both the light conditions, the inorganic semiconducting material instantly fractured when the scientists made efforts to deform it, as anticipated; however, the material was able to endure considerable deformation, of nearly 45%, under complete darkness.

The difference is the result of the nature of the flaws that occur in zinc sulfide crystals at the time of deformation. Through the cores of these flaws, light renders electrons and holes to be trapped within extra energy levels; the resultant motion from this energy and entrapment results in cracking. When it is dark, the electrons are trapped this way, thereby enabling the material to deform and go back to its original configuration.

Source: https://www.aaas.org/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The expanding role of ultrasonic flowmeters in fluid metering

AZoNetwork speaks to Trevor Foster on the expanding roles of ultrasonic flowmeters. Trevor draws upon over 40 years of using innovative design and production techniques to produce elegant flow metering solutions for organisations around the globe.

The expanding role of ultrasonic flowmeters in fluid metering
FLUOstar Omega Filter-Based Multi-Mode Microplate Reader

FLUOstar Omega Filter-Based Multi-Mode Microplate Reader

The FLUOstar® Omega is an ideal plate reader for all life science applications. It is a multi-mode microplate reader, with six detection modes. For absorbance, it uses an ultra-fast UV/vis spectrometer or filters, and highly sensitive filters for all other detection modes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »