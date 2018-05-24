Flow Synthesis of Novel Nanomaterials

The Institute of Physics at the University of Tartu (Estonia) has selected a Uniqsis FlowSyn™ continuous flow reactor with Flow-UV™ detector to assist them in development of novel nanomaterials for use in next generation applications.

The material science research group of Dr Aile Tamm evaluated different technological approaches to synthesise nanomaterials before investing in the Uniqsis FlowSyn system.

Dr Aile Tamm said “We have investigated nanoparticles and nanocomposites with advanced magnetoelectric properties. For instance, we have succeeded in manufacturing thin solid film-particle composite layers containing iron oxide, iron-erbium oxide, manganese-iron oxide and lanthanum oxide particles with average particle diameter in the range of 5-50 nm. These novel composites have demonstrated nonlinear and saturative magnetization as well as coercive hysteresis that are needed for development of electronic devices. In addition to those nanomaterials, several other types of nanoparticles are being investigated at our Institute”.

Managing Director of Uniqsis, Paul Pergande commented “We are delighted to welcome Dr Tamm’s renowned research group to the growing community of leading international material science labs using the FlowSyn for synthesising nanoparticles”. He added “The Flow-UV in-line diode array detector can be used to determine when steady state has been achieved and therefore when to start and stop collecting the reaction product. UV-Vis measurements are particularly significant for nanoparticle distribution and provide information about particle size and whether agglomeration is occurring”.

The FlowSyn™ is a compact integrated continuous flow reactor system designed for easy, safe and efficient operation. The FlowSyn™ range includes models for performing single or multiple homogeneous or heterogeneous reactions, either manually or automatically.

