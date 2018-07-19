SPECTRO Introduces New, More Rugged SPECTRO GENESIS ICP-OES Analyzer With Powerful New Generator and Higher Productivity

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments today introduced its latest version of the SPECTRO GENESIS inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometer (ICP-OES) — updated with a powerful new generator. The system establishes new price, performance and productivity standards for users such as condition monitoring laboratories, oil blenders and industrial laboratories and for environmental control.

The latest version of the SPECTRO GENESIS analyzer capitalizes on more than 30 years of benchmark service by SPECTRO ICP-OES analyzers and is well suited for a host of different applications. It provides factory calibrated method packages for industrial applications, including waste water, sludge, soil, fuels and wear metals/additives in oil, and provides swift, accurate, and cost-effective solutions for many analytical tasks.

The new SPECTRO GENESIS model brings next-generation plasma power to midrange spectrometers. Its new laterally diffused metal oxide semiconductor (LDMOS) generator delivers up to 1700 W of proven power. Benefits include:



Faster warmup time for high productivity: While traditional tube-based generators take up to 30 minutes to stabilize after startup, the SPECTRO GENESIS analyzer’s new solid-state generator allows the system to be ready to analyze in less than 10 minutes for most applications.

Excellent matrix compatibility: High power gives the instrument great agility in the case of rapidly changing plasma loads and provides high matrix compatibility. Samples can be analyzed in lower dilutions, for lower limits of detection.

Longer lifetime: The new analyzer is extremely robust and trouble free. Its innovative air-cooled system operates without external cooling, delivering low running costs. Unlike traditional power sources, the analyzer’s new generator has no parts that are subject to wear — minimizing time and expense.

SPECTRO GENESIS also provides the speed of fully simultaneous analysis, achieving rapid sample cycle times of 90 seconds or less — independent of how many elements must be analyzed.

While providing the ultimate in productivity, SPECTRO GENESIS also is highly affordable, with competitively low costs for operation, consumables, and investment. For example, a typical FAAS instrument analyzing 16 elements might sequentially handle 180 samples in 8 hours. Independent of the number of elements present, the SPECTRO GENESIS system can analyze up to 320 samples in the same eight-hour time frame.

The SPECTRO GENESIS offers a full complement of factory-installed methods and procedures, set up and ready for instant use. The package features high accuracy; excellent long-term stability; and easy, straightforward design and operation. Finally, with sturdy but lightweight (150 kg/330 lb) aluminum construction, the system fits standard laboratory benchtops.

SPECTRO helps ensure uninterrupted performance and maximum ROI over a spectrometer’s life via AMECARE services. Optional machine-to-machine (M2M) support allows proactive alerts, backed up by client connection with a remote SPECTRO service expert’s PC.

The new SPECTRO GENESIS spectrometer is available immediately from SPECTRO Analytical Instruments. For more information, visit http://icp-oes.spectro.com/genesis, http://www.spectro.com/genesis or email [email protected].