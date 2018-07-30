Posted in | Graphene

Archer Develops New Graphene-Based Inks

Archer Exploration Limited, in collaboration with The University of Adelaide, has developed graphene-based conductive inks derived from Archer’s Campoona graphite deposit. The inks produced were used to print electronic circuits with an inkjet printer, later using a laser-scribed printer for the preparation of basic electrode patterns.

Centimetre-sized printed graphene electronics (electrodes) on plastic (polyethylene terephthalate) using graphene inks derived from Archer’s Campoona graphite.

Related Stories

The results of the work will now be used to secure intellectual property rights to commercially viable technology integrating printed graphene componentry for biosensing devices. Graphene inks and printed graphene electronic device products, such as the aforementioned, are expected to form part of the emerging US$2 billion conductive ink technologies market that is set to service niche segments of the global biosensor market expected to grow to US$27 billion by 2022.

Archer CEO, Dr Mohammad Choucair, commented on the success of the research: “The work with The University of Adelaide Graphene Hub highlights our continued and successful collaborative efforts in executing our advanced materials and technology strategy, and provides Archer with commercial opportunities to develop high-value graphene products and technologies in the focus area of human health, to underpin further development of our Campoona graphite resource.”

Graphene material sales and device integration are expected to form part of a market value potential of approximately US$70 billion by 2030 and Archer continues to develop advanced materials and technologies aligning with this movement.

Source: https://archerx.com.au/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Nexsa - Unparalleled Sensitivity for Large & Small Area Analysis

Tim Nunney, Marketing Manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Surface Analysis & Microanalysis, talks to AZoM about the new Thermo Scientific Nexsa™ XPS system. A high performance XPS instrument with unparalleled sensitivity for large and small area analysis.

Nexsa - Unparalleled Sensitivity for Large & Small Area Analysis
Automated Systems and System Integration from Tinius Olsen

Automated Systems and System Integration from Tinius Olsen

Tinius Olsen has taken a fresh look at how their customers use materials testing machines and software to meet specific needs in the current commercial environment. Accuracy, data rates, resolution, control, calibration, precise adherence to test standards, measurement of uncertainty and traceability are all essential parameters tuned to the highest standards and capabilities in Tinius Olsen testing machines and software.

From Tinius Olsen, Testing Machines and Equipment

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »