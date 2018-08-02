optical control to Display the OC SCAN CCX.3 Component Counter at NEPCON South China

­optical control GmbH & Co. KG, a world leader in automated component counting technology, today announced plans to exhibit at NEPCON South China, scheduled to take place Aug. 28-30, 2018 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center. Company representatives will demonstrate the OC-SCAN®CCX.3 component counter in Stand 1C03 in cooperation with Suzhou Link Ways Tech Co., Ltd.

OC-SCAN®CCX.3 component counter

Exact inventory knowledge and permanent inventory is mandatory to increase productivity, for on-time delivery and an immediate reaction in case of bottlenecks. The entire SMT line is monitored, so monitoring and controlling inventory to run the lines is equally critical for the production process. The OC-SCAN®CCX.3 SMD counting machine simplifies electronic manufacturing work and gives exact, and precise control of inventory, and as a result, helps keeps lines running!

The CCX.3 X-ray from optical control was truly the first component counter in the industry. The stand-alone machine is fully automated as far as programming – there are no libraries or need for customer input to get started. It is truly a plug-and-play system and can X-ray ANY size reel in the same cycle time no matter how full or empty the reel is. It is the only machine with this ability, providing an ROI faster than any other machine.

The machine also can be configured for complete automation without an operator at the machine. This is done by installing the loading and unloading unit. This unit will handle a stack of reels that is placed into the machine automatically. After the count, the reel will be removed and can be placed in a bin, on a trolley, or an AGV. It is true automation for industry 4.0.

Source: https://www.optical-control.de/?lang=en