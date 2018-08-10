Mahr Inc. Announces New High-Speed Drive Micrometer 40EWRi-L with Integrated Wireless Data Transmission

Mahr Inc., a leading provider of dimensional metrology solutions, today announced a new family of Micromar 40EWRi-L digital micrometers with high speed measuring spindle positioning. The digital micrometers, with the latest MarConnect interface, allow measurements that are 10 times faster than a standard micrometer, saving the operator time when numerous different dimensions need to be measured on a single workpiece. The "non-rotating" sliding spindle also protects sensitive workpiece surfaces against measuring damage.

The integrated wireless system makes the measurement very convenient and significantly accelerates the measurement of workpieces while at the same time protecting the surface of the test specimens. The spindle makes a 5 mm movement with one revolution of the friction drive sleeve and can be positioned 10 times faster than a standard micrometer. This saves the user significant time, especially when measuring workpieces with different sizes. By carefully contacting the part with the non-rotating sliding spindle, scratches (e.g. from grinding dust residues on sensitive and finely machined part surfaces) are avoided. In addition, the non-rotating system provides the ideal solution for measuring film thickness without twisting and damaging these delicate, thin materials during measurement. The large display and intuitive operating concept support users in production and quality assurance, featuring measuring reliability, fatigue-free reading and simple operation.

The new Micromar 40EWRi-L digital micrometer is available in eight standard ranges of 0 through 4” in 1” increments (0 through 100m in 25mm increments). With these new and innovative digital micrometers, the user can measure faster, more easily and reliably. Measurement data is transferred to an i-Stick on a computer via the proven “integrated wireless” system – without any interfering data cables. Mahr has now taken a step closer to the new Industry 4.0 as not only the measured data is transferred but also the unique serial number of the instrument. This provides better traceability of the measurement since one now knows what instrument made the measurement and when the last calibration was performed.

Mahr’s MarCom software makes data acquisition simple. Users can take a measurement and transmit measuring data directly into MS Excel or via a keyboard code into any Windows program without the need for external transmitters or cumbersome cables. It is even possible to apply the wireless data collection capabilities to existing SPC applications. The micrometer confirms via a message on the display whether the data was transferred correctly. Mahr’s patented integrated radio, and the innovative technology behind it, allows the measuring instrument to be very compact and consume very little energy.

Micromar 40EWRi is the first digital micrometer with 10 mm digits on a high contrast digital display for safe and fatigue-free reading of the measured values. For the first time, it offers an easy to understand tolerance display with warning limits. The operator is able to recognize whether the workpiece is within the tolerance limits, measurements gain a higher reliability in quality assurance and expensive rejected parts are avoided. As a result, the manufacturing process becomes more efficient and process costs are optimized.

Mahr will feature Micromar 40EWRi-L digital micrometers in booth 135608 at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2018 .

Source: https://www.mahr.com/