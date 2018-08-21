WellPCB, a Reliable PCB & PCBA Service Manufacturer and Provider, Today Published a Guide to PCBs Fundamentals for Beginners.

WellPCB, a reliable PCB & PCBA service manufacturer and provider, today published a Guide to PCB Fundamentals for Beginners. It has five chapters that cover some useful terms about PCB knowledge.

PCB Board

The publication is available on the https://www.wellpcb.com/pcbs.html section of the company’s website for free. It is a simple guide authored by the WellPCB technical team to help both beginners and professionals have a better understanding of some fundamental knowledge in PCB.

“WellPCB is always working on creating and publishing articles and topics that are truly valuable to the customers that can help customers solve problems. The articles and bits of knowledge which can solve customers’ problems and needs when designing and manufacturing PCBs or seeking PCBA services; this is the value of company’s existence,” said Mr. Hommer, WellPCB General manager.

Among the key subjects on this PCB Fundamentals Guide include:

PCB Definition: Gives a brief introduction and overview of uses and what PCB is.

Double-sided PCB Introduction: This section covers the definition and introduction of Double-sided PCB and its advantages.

Copper PCB and Heatsink: These two sections explore some knowledge about the useful parts of PCB which are essential and valuable during PCB manufacturing.

The focus of this article is to introduce some tips that can reduce the cost of PCBs to help beginners who don't understand or lack experience. For any needs or questions, the company asks to be contacted. There is a lot of knowledge about PCB on the company website to help people know more about what they want when purchasing PCB and PCBA services.

Source: https://www.wellpcb.com/