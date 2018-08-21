Strem and UbiQD Sign Distribution Agreement for Cadmium-Free Quantum Dots

UbiQD, Inc., a nanotechnology company, has signed an agreement with Strem Chemicals, Inc. to allow distribution of their innovative quantum dot (QD) technology.

Strem will be offering UbiQD’s 590 nm emission copper indium disulfide quantum dots (29-5810) shown here glowing brightly under an ultraviolet light source. These high-performance nanomaterials ship in powder form and are soluble in non-polar solvents. Photo courtesy of UbiQD, Inc.

Strem, a manufacturer and distributor of specialty chemicals for research and development, will now offer six new products in collaboration with UbiQD. These copper indium disulfide/zinc sulfide quantum dots are available with a range of peak emission wavelengths from 550nm to 950nm and a quantum yield (QY) of over 75%. One highlight of these materials is that they are free from the typical quantum dot carcinogens such as cadmium, lead and phosphides. This advantage is based on the greener chemistry used for these products. The CuInS 2 /ZnS quantum dots also show additional advantages over traditional QDs, such as improved stability, a high quantum yield, and a low self-absorption due to a large Stokes shift (>300 meV).

“Adding our high-performance quantum dots to the Strem catalog will make these novel nanomaterials available to a significantly broader spectrum of scientists and engineers,” said Dr. Hunter McDaniel, founder and CEO of UbiQD. “We appreciate when others publishing their research using our dots because it improves our scientific understanding of this complex material system and sometimes helps prove feasibility of new commercial applications.”

Strem is looking forward to further collaboration with UbiQD on these pioneering products and applications. “Nanotechnology-based applications continue to grow and Strem is pleased to provide more options for our customers to solve their technical challenges with UbiQD’s technology” said Dr. Ephraim S. Honig, CEO of Strem Chemicals, Inc.