Intertronics Showcases UV Curing Expertise at FAST Live

On September 20, 2018 adhesives specialist Intertronics is exhibiting at the Fastening & Assembly Solutions and Technology (FAST) Live exhibition at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford. At the show Peter Swanson, managing director of Intertronics, will partake in the show’s technical seminar by presenting a talk; Adhesives: the pros and cons of UV light curing using LEDs. The company will also launch its latest handheld LED UV curing spot lamp, the IUV101.

Visitors at the Fast show will see the benefits of UV dispensing and curing equipment.

The seminar will provide an overview of LED UV curing technology, including an introduction to how it works and examples of potential applications. During his seminar, Swanson will explore the new capabilities of the chemistry, along with new developments in equipment. For example, how LED UV curing is increasing production rates and reducing labour costs. The seminar is free to attend, but visitor badges need to be secured in advance.

Swanson’s presentation will be complemented by the equipment on show on Intertronics’ stand. For the first time at FAST Live, the company will showcase its latest handheld LED UV curing spot lamp, the IUV101.

The IUV101 is suitable for industrial environments including workshops, assembly lines and research and development laboratories. The tool’s high intensity LEDs generate curing energy that can focus UV light precisely on the spot where the adhesive is to be cured. It can be used in high and low volume applications such as glass assembly, electronic component ruggedisation, wire tacking and lens bonding to aid accuracy and control.

“Manufacturing in the UK is strong, but productivity remains a concern,” commented Swanson. “Adhesives, coatings and protective materials that can cure with light offer significant process and functional improvements to an assembly. The seminar will focus on the technological advances that can help improve productivity, both in light curable chemistry and curing equipment.”

As well as attending the seminar, visitors and exhibitors can gain practical advice on UV curing from Intertronics’ technical experts, who will be available on their dedicated stand throughout the show. The team will also be at hand to answer any general queries related to adhesives, sealing and bonding.

Source: https://www.intertronics.co.uk/