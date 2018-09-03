Tidy Workplace and Precise Dispensing Results from Preeflow® eco-pen450 for Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric, a leading international manufacturer of water and fuel pumps, faced a difficult challenge when tasked with optimising dispensing processes at their Czech production site.

Precision dispensing results from preeflow eco-PEN450 for Franklin Electric

The objective was to reduce the waste of UV curing material during the application process. Dispensing equipment previously used by Franklin Electric had been very inaccurate, creating unnecessary waste, high material costs and additional cleaning efforts.

After completing preliminary tests, the team at Franklin Electric were convinced that the preeflow® eco-PEN450 precision volumetric dispensing system would support their intentions. The eco-PEN was fully integrated with the help of preeflow’s partners in Germany.

The preeflow eco-PEN450, made by ViscoTec, provides repeatable, precise volumetric dispensing with consistent results every time. The new dispensing system vastly reduced both material usage and cleaning costs that had been associated with large amounts of excess adhesive produced by the old dispensing system.

The progressive cavity pump now used has a reliable suck-back function which ensures cleanliness on the work-piece and also at the workplace, as well as precise dispensing. The integration of the new dispenser was very simple and the operators have found it easy to implement.

The preeflow eco-PEN450 system has made it possible to dispense without contamination. The result is considerably less cleaning effort and a quicker processing time.

Franklin Electric, headquartered in the USA, stands for innovation and quality. The company is constantly striving to improve internal processes. They work with high-tech machines, including their new preeflow® eco-Pen450 dispenser which is available in the UK and Ireland from preeflow’s sales partner Intertronics.

Source: https://franklin-electric.com/