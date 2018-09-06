Showa Denko Develops New Shodex Analytical Column

Showa Denko has developed a new type of Shodex high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) column. The 'IC SI-36 4D' column for ion chromatography analyzes anions, and is compatible with hydroxide eluents. SDK will place the 'IC SI-36 4D' on the market by the end of the year.

Analysis of 7 standard anions and sulfite

Ion chromatography is an analytical method mainly used for the analysis of inorganic ions in water, including analysis of halogenous impurities and standard anionic materials in tap water. SDK had been offering columns for ion chromatography compatible with carbonated eluents before developing the 'IC SI-36 4D' column, compatible with hydroxide eluents. This new type column enables analysis with higher sensitivity than conventional columns used with carbonated eluents.

Analysis with the 'IC SI-36 4D' column

Analysis of 7 standard anions, sulfite and carbonate with the 'IC SI-36 4D' column showed high resolution.

Hydroxide eluents have lower background electrical conductivity than carbonate eluents. The combination of new column with hydroxide eluents can perform supersensitive analysis.

A combination new column with hydroxide eluents does not require different eluents (gradient system), but can perform separation with a single eluent (isocratic system) within 30 minutes.

SDK will exhibit at JASIS 2018, Sept. 5-7 at Makuhari Messe, Japan, introducing the 'IC SI-36 4D', as well as demonstrating the 'OHpakTM LB-804', a new grade of OHpak column for GFC, using a hydrophilic polymer base, and SEC, using aqueous solvents, and the 'PROTEIN LW-403 4D', a silicate packed column for GFC, which realizes quick analysis.

Source: http://www.sdk.co.jp/english/