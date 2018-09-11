Nordson ASYMTEK Demonstrates the Helios Medium- to Large-Volume Dispenser at The Battery Show and Bondexpo

Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company, a global leader in dispensing, jetting, and coating equipment and technologies, announces that it will demonstrate its Helios™ SD-960 Series Automated Fluid Dispensing System at The Battery Show, Novi, Michigan, USA and at Bondexpo, Stuttgart, Germany. The Helios dispenser deposits single- (1K) and two-component (2K) materials, such as abrasive thermal interface materials (TIM), silicones, epoxies, and greases. Applications include electronic and PCB assembly that requires potting, sealing, gasketing, and structural adhesives/staking for automotive, avionics, aerospace & military electronics, consumer electronics/telecom, and/or industrial products.

Helios™ SD-960 Series Automated Fluid Dispensing System

"Dispensing medium or bulk fluid volumes in products that contain electronics has been challenging in applications where accuracy and performance are critical. Dispensing equipment for larger volumes wasn't capable of the precision, process control, traceability, and flexibility of programming and software that's found in dispensers designed for smaller volumes," said Almar Thewissen, product manager for Nordson ASYMTEK. "Nordson ASYMTEK's Helios system uses the same proven software, process controls, and systems as ASYMTEK's dispensing systems for microelectronic dispensing applications. Helios provides the added capability of accurately dispensing 1- or 2-component fluids and the flexibility to be used for batch to in-line processes."

The Helios system can be equipped with dispense valves or 1K or 2K fluid systems. Volumetric 2K metering with servo control provides a highly controlled mix ratio that ensures correct fluid characteristics. Being able to dispense thermal interface materials reduces the use of pre-cut thermal pads, makes changes in the production process easier and more flexible, and reduces costs. Proven dispensing software with free, programmable dispense geometries eliminates the need to hire a programmer to make changes.

The Helios system accommodates a variety of bulk fluid supply options. Various size reservoirs, fluid regulators, booster pumps, level sensors, and more can be selected to fit specific fluid and application requirements. The fluid system controls are integrated into the machine platform and controlled by dedicated dispensing software.

Nordson ASYMTEK will be in Booth #1119 at The Battery Show 2018, held at Suburban Collection Showcase, Novi, Michigan, from September 11-13, 2018, and with Nordson BV in Hall 6 - Stand 6437 at Bondexpo, being held at Messe Stuttgart, Stuttgart, Germany, from October 8-11, 2018. Visit the Nordson ASYMTEK booths to discuss your dispensing needs, and to find out about our applications centers.

Source: http://www.nordson.com/en/divisions/asymtek