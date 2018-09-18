Hygienic Housing for Critical Aseptic Liquid Filtration Applications

The 76B Series single cartridge housing from Amazon Filters is a high-quality product specifically designed for aseptic liquid pharmaceutical and healthcare filtration applications. The vent and drain connections on the 76B Series housing can be customised from a wide range of options to provide an optimised filter housing for your application.



The housing is designed and manufactured to provide crevice free sanitary finish with all internal surfaces having a 0.4µm RA value making it an ideal choice for critical liquid pharmaceutical or healthcare applications, where a standard finish is simply not good enough. The hygienic design of the 76B Series housing is easy to clean after use ensuring quick turnaround between processing of batches. Designed to be easily sanitised or steam sterilised prior to use – the 76B Series housing ensures that the sterility of your process is maintained.

Suitable for operating at temperatures from –10°C up to 150°C, and rated up to 10 bar and full vacuum, the PED and ATEX compliant 76B Series housing can be used for the filtration of both liquids and Group 1 gases. A high-quality cast Vee band clamp threaded closure on the housing ensures ease of use as well as high safety and security.

Designed to deliver minimal pressure drop even in high flow applications - 76B Series housings will accept the full range of Amazon Filters and industry standard code 7 (226) style single open-ended filter cartridges with nominal lengths of 10-, 20- and 30-inches.

Manufactured from 316L stainless steel as standard - Amazon Filters 76B-Series filter housings come CE marked and are each etched with a unique serial number to provide you with full traceability.

For further information on the 76B Series filter housing please visit https://www.amazonfilters.com/products/filter-housings/ or contact Amazon Filters on +44-1276-670600 / [email protected]