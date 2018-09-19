Anda’s Entry-Level SP-1 Plasma Cleaning Machine is Available for a Range of Applications

Anda Technologies USA, Inc., a leading provider of fluid application and custom design manufacturing equipment, features a line of precision high-performance fluid dispensing and underfill systems. The entry-level SP-1 plasma cleaning machine from Anda is applicable for mobile phone, computer, digital printing and packaging, plastic, glass, automotive, electronic, medical, and surface activation treatment.

The SP-1 plasma cleaning machine provides several benefits, including:

Plasma activation: Material surfaces are molecularly improved for better adhesion prior to coating, improving surface bonding reliability and durability

Cleaning: Removes contaminants such as dirt, oil, and other impurities

Coating: Nano-coating of surfaces with virtually any material capable of being sprayed

Touch screen computer control, fault and light alarm, and menu display

Stepper motor + synchronous belt drive

Rotary type gun or lace tip

Online rail transport system that connects the front and rear equipment

Online programming

Anda offers precision coating, high-speed dispensing, plasma cleaning, high-precision laminating and customized dispensing solutions. The company serves the PCBA, 3D glass, camera module, CCM, fingerprint module and semiconductor industries.

Source: http://anda.us/