ANDA Receives Two Awards During productronica

Anda Technologies, a leading provider of fluid application and custom design manufacturing equipment, announces that it was awarded two 2019 Global Technology Awards in the categories of Best Product – Asia for its VCO Series Vertical Curing Oven and Cleaning Equipment for the AP-3P Selective Atmospheric Plasma Treatment System. The awards were presented to the company during a Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 ceremony that took place during productronica in Munich, Germany.

The VCO Series Vertical Curing Oven increases productivity, improves quality and reduces costs with vertical format curing solutions. In-line automation increases productivity by eliminating the labor needed to load and unload to batch ovens. Additionally, the highly efficient system can process up to 70 assemblies at the same time.

The AP-3P Series can accommodate dual nozzles top and bottom, operated simultaneously and inline with fluid dispensing or selective conformal coating for achieving maximum productivity.

Premiering in 2005, the Global Technology Awards program is an annual celebration of product excellence in electronics surface mount assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

Source: http://anda.us/

