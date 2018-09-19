Technical Manual for Network Design and Use. TOM® Oriented PVC Pipes

Molecor has published the new edition of the "Technical Manual for Networks Design and Use. TOM® PVC-O pipes" which collects updates for the extension of the range of TOM® Oriented PVC pipes as well as the first fittings in the world in Oriented PVC (PVC-O), ecoFITTOM®.

The manual brings together the characteristics, advantages, applications, suitability of use and sustainability of these products, offering a wide range of practical cases of mechanical and hydraulic calculations of the pipes and fittings manufactured with the exclusive Molecor technology, with the aim of supporting and improving the knowledge to the user regarding the design of the project, execution and operation of networks for the conveyance of water under pressure.

Any material requires adequate installation conditions in order to get the trench-fill-pipe system works properly to achieve the necessary stability that guarantees a greater durability of the network.

The manual allows to know the characteristics and advantages of a system that is presented as the best existing alternative in networks for the conveyance of water under pressure, thanks to its hydraulic capacity, efficiency in the exploitation phase and to its low maintenance costs, due to its high physical-mechanical and chemical properties.

Source: http://molecor.com/en