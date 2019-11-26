Molecor Will be Present at "Cycl'Eau Strasbourg 2019", 4th and 5th December in Strasbourg, France

CYCL'EAU Strasbourg will take place in Strasbourg next 4th and 5th December in the Music and Congress Palace. An appointment under the general theme "Adaptation to climate change, challenges, and solutions for communities and industry".

This is a great opportunity for those companies that manage the hydric resources of the Rin-Meuse area, they can meet, highlight their innovations and exchange knowledge and experiences for two days.

The development of the event is supported by the Grand Est Region, the Eurometropole of Strasbourg, the Agence de l'eau Rhin-Meuse and at the competitiveness level Hydréos, whose scope allows CYCL'EAU to present its news in this region, making outside of it, an appeal to the public in accordance with its objectives, in particular on the issues of water and climate change.

Molecor will present its novelties. TOM® pipes and ecoFITTOM® Oriented PVC (PVC-O) fittings are the excellent alternative to use in hydraulic networks, thanks to their efficiency in operation and low maintenance costs. Also for its high physical-mechanical and chemical properties, which guarantee the reliability of the water supply and environmental protection

Source: http://molecor.com/en