New Structural Adhesive with High Temperature Stability

DELO has developed a new adhesive that achieves up to three times the strength of its predecessor products at high temperatures. DELO MONOPOX HT2860 can also be inductively cured, which significantly accelerates manufacturing processes. Among other applications, the epoxy resin is used in electric motors.

The temperature-stable structural adhesive is used, among other purposes, for bonding magnets in electric motors.

With many epoxy resins, temperatures of +150 °C and more lead to a change in the polymer structures and thus to a drop in performance. The elasticity also often increases above this temperature range.

With DELO MONOPOX HT2860, DELO has now developed a structural adhesive with a glass transition temperature (Tg) of +168 °C. As a result, the Young's modulus below Tg does not change significantly, the adhesive achieves a very high temperature stability and the flexibility only increases above this temperature. On sand-blasted aluminum and at +150 °C DELO MONOPOX HT2860 achieves a strength of 18 MPa. This is up to three times higher than that of standard epoxy resins.

The adhesive shows very good adhesion to metals as well as to temperature-resistant plastics, ferrite compounds and ceramics. At room temperature, for example, it achieves a compression shear strength of 65 MPa on aluminum and 55 MPa on ceramics.

The adhesive is heat-cured in an oven or by induction. The latter requires metal joining partners and enables a reduction in process times by up to 90 %, whereby the adhesive achieves the same high strength as with standard curing at +150 °C and 40 minutes in the convection oven.

Another advantage of the new structural adhesive is that the adhesive containers of DELO MONOPOX HT2860 can be processed in the production line at room temperature for four weeks before heat curing.

DELO MONOPOX HT2860 has a temperature range of use of -55 to +220 °C and is suitable for bonding under high static or dynamic loads. This is for example the case in the automotive industry when bonding magnets in electric motors.

Source: https://www.delo-adhesives.com/en/