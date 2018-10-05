SEHO’s Entry-Level Selective Soldering System in Booth #423 at SMTAI

SEHO Systems GmbH, a worldwide leading manufacturer of complete solutions for soldering processes and automated production lines, today announced plans to exhibit at SMTA International, scheduled to take place Oct. 16-17, 2018 in Rosemont, IL. The company will introduce the new StartSelective – the perfect plug-and-produce selective soldering system for those just entering into automated soldering in Booth #423.

SEHO’s Entry-Level Selective Soldering System

The StartSelective is designed for maximum efficiency. Programming is 100 percent offline at any PC workplace so that the machine is always available for production. Loading and unloading of assemblies is done from the front side, and all setup, retooling and maintenance are easily accessible on one side of the machine. This design allows users to integrate the StartSelective in any production island with minimum footprint requirements, or to place it as stand-alone system in the corner of the production floor.

Connect, power on and produce. The StartSelective is thought through down to the last detail, from its compact design, ease of operation and many technical highlights. With a footprint of only 2.5 m², the StartSelective provides maximum quality and reproducibility of soldering results for assemblies up to 20“ x 20“ and an outstanding return on investment.

The preheat section of the StartSelective is equipped with pulsar heaters over the full area that feature a high energy density and quick reaction time. This enables a remarkable reduction in energy consumption, especially in standby mode. A top-side heater allows processing of high-mass assemblies, and can be activated individually with a pre-programmed temperature.

Another highlight is the optimized soldering area with non-wetted miniwave solder nozzles, featuring a 7° soldering angle. The nozzles convince with stable and reproducible flow properties resulting in outstanding soldering quality. Even difficult geometries can be soldered easily. Moreover, non-wetted solder nozzles are maintenance-free and feature a nearly unlimited lifetime, thus avoiding follow-up costs. Additionally, they do not require any chemicals for activation.

Just like the high volume selective soldering systems from SEHO, the StartSelective is equipped with a complete package for automated process control. The spray jet control in the fluxing area, automatic wave height control and solder level monitoring with automated solder wire supply are only some of the monitoring functions.

Source: https://www.seho.de/