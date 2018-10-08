Molecor will be Present at the XII International AEDyR Congress

Molecor will be present next 23th, 24th and 25th October at the 12th International AEDyR Congress in Toledo (Spain).

Coinciding with its 20th anniversary, the Spanish Desalination and Water Reuse Association (AEDyR), will feature an exhibition area where Molecor will present its latest developments, solutions designed to improve the efficient and ecological canalizations for the conveyance of water under pressure.

Molecor will participate next Wednesday 24th October in the Technical Session 3 - Energy, Membranes and new products (15´) with the case study “Suitability of PVC-O pipes for conveyance of water of different salinities. Case Study: Enhancement of irrigation water quality for Cuevas del Almanzora Irrigation Community (Almería)”.

This international forum will enable networking amongst expert in desalination, reuse and water treatment. Molecor will be present at this event with the TOM® pipes and the ecoFITTOM® Oriented PVC fittings, which are presented as the best solution to the technical requirements of this type of the networks given their excellent physical-mechanical and chemical properties.

Source: http://molecor.com/en