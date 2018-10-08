Mclennan Expands at the 2018 Engineering Design Show

Mclennan aim to be much more than just Premier when it comes to motion control components and motion and mechatronic systems. Mclennan’s aim is to be a key partner in both your design and manufacturing processes. Visit Stand D14 for first-hand information on our custom specification and build expertise, our motion distribution service and our broad product range that combine for innovative and economical motion control solutions to sometimes quite complex problems.

A Mclennan designed custom rotary actuator featuring a Modbus over Ethernet-enabled integrated intelligent microstepping drive, low backlash planetary gear unit and absolute encoder feedback

Through longstanding distribution partnerships with leading motion control product manufacturers and with our comprehensive in-house custom design and build capability, Mclennan provides added value motion control and automation solutions that range from separate components such as high performance motors and intelligent drives to complete motion control sub-systems including motors, drives and motion controls with fieldbus interfaces as well as mechanical positioning components and software.

Since exhibiting at EDS last year Mclennan has added some exciting new products that will be showcased on Stand D14:

We will be featuring our close co-operation with Wittenstein who provide low-backlash planetary servo gearheads which allows Mclennan to control and position loads with precision and close control but within a budget that offers excellent value for money. These often work well with integrated motor products from Applied Motion Products (AMP) and JVL such as the unit shown above.

STF series open loop microstepping drives from AMP are designed for optimal use where machine builders and OEMs prefer to integrate industrial Ethernet or other industry standard fieldbus protocols into automation control systems. These intelligent drives offer a choice of interfaces that include EtherCAT®, EtherNet/IP, CANopen, Modbus, Ethernet (UDP & TCP), and RS-485.

EtherCAT communications – the leading real-time communications network for industrial Ethernet - is also featured with AMPs’ innovative StepSERVO™ closed-loop technology intelligent drives. A wide choice of models offer continuous output current of 3, 5 and 10 Amps that are matched with 14 StepSERVO stepper motors from NEMA size 11 to 34. This combination offers automation systems and machine builders an unprecedented range of high performance intelligent drives with greater torque, acceleration, and throughput than traditional step motor systems and also enables highly recise axis synchronisation through EtherCAT.Mclennan will also feature servomotor based closed-loop motion products from AMP as well as new capacitive encoders for applications where increased durability or space savings are required.

Our distribution partnership with the Danish motion control manufacturer JVL also brings integrated intelligent stepper and servomotor motor technology with EtherCAT and many other fieldbus interfaces. A wide range includes miniature NEMA 17 versions of its QuickStep/ServoStep series in as well as size 23 and 34. These highly compact positioning solutions open the way for tightly synchronised multi-axis motion control as part of distributed architectures on smaller machines.

From Trio Motion, the new Flex-6 Nano Integrated EtherCAT Controller is a powerful and compact integrated EtherCAT solution offering scalability for up to 64 Axes of synchronised motion in a very compact space helping to reduce rack or control cabinet space. It is expandable though the matching Flexslice range of Input, Output and Axis modules.

Specialist stepper motor, drive and motion system products are in show from Phytron GmbH. Used for extreme environment applications in industry, vacuum, space and cryogenics, they include titanium and low magnetic construction materials, radiation resistance and the application of dry bearing systems.

Mclennan will also showcase high performance servo & stepper motors and accessories from many of its other distribution partners including micro motors and miniature gearboxes from Portescap, and highly specialised robust encoder technologies from Leine & Linde specifically targeted at the Oil & Gas and heavy duty industry markets.

