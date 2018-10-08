H.C. Starck Analytical Services is to Become ChemiLytics

With immediate effect, the central laboratory of H.C. Starck, known to date as H.C. Starck Analytical Services, will become an independent company with the name ChemiLytics GmbH & Co. KG. The new company will remain part of the H.C. Starck Group. Both internal and external customers can still access the entire portfolio of services and will continue to be looked after by the experienced teams from the former Analytical Services.

This laboratory service provider division of H.C. Starck GmbH, based in Goslar, has been increasingly offering its internal company laboratory services to external companies, including some from the metal and chemicals sector. It has one of the largest industrial laboratories in Germany for chemical and physical analysis. For many years, it has been using this comprehensive portfolio of services to reliably support its customers at all points in their value added chain in the resolution of analytics issues – from the raw material through to the finished product.

This test laboratory for anorganic element analysis and powder characterisation has been credited for 23 years and has approximately 70 employees in an operative area totalling 7,500 square metres. The expertise within the company ranges across all methods, from classical element analysis through x-ray spectrometry to trace analysis in clean room conditions. “We are happy to continue to offer our customers the full technical infrastructure, under our new name. And even more importantly: the entire experience and competence of our team”, says Sascha Janosch, previously Director of Analytical Services at H.C. Starck and now Manager of the new ChemiLytics GmbH & Co. KG.

The company is presented on its new webpage www.chemilytics.com to provide interested customers an overview of the company, its core competencies and service range.

