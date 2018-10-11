Glass Production: Central Vacuum Supply Reduces Energy Consumption by 50 Percent

With the introduction of these new screw vacuum pumps, Atlas Copco underlines its commitment to sustainable glass production. In December 2017, the vacuum supplier therefore expanded its portfolio with the modern GHS 3800-5400 VSD+ vacuum pump series. Thanks to their long service life and greatly improved oil cooling and retention, these robust pumps contribute to savings in production processes. Compared with existing technologies, their use has resulted in significantly reduced life cycle costs.

Atlas Copco Glasstec

Predestined for integration into central vacuum systems

The GHS VSD+ series was developed according to Atlas Copco's proven philosophy and is therefore designed as a durable plug-and-play system in a single housing. "The energyefficient units deliver higher volume flows per hour and kilowatt power consumption than vacuum pumps with comparable performance," explains Christoph Angenendt, Communications Manager Industrial Vacuum at Atlas Copco. It therefore makes particular sense to convert several decentralized pumps to a central vacuum supply. With a GHS VSD+ system, users can significantly increase their productivity; Atlas Copco reports that energy savings of up to 50 percent can be achieved in glass production compared to conventional rotary vane vacuum pumps. "The payback time for a converted system is correspondingly short," adds Christoph Angenendt.

Cleaner, cooler working environment

During development of the GHS 3800-5400 VSD+ Atlas Copco's design engineers drew from the experience with the established GHS 350-900 VSD+ and GHS 1300-1900 VSD+ series. They also feature high efficiency and reliability and are available as a compact, user and service-friendly package. The screw element at the heart of the pumps offers a lifetime guarantee, while intelligent turbo and humid versions ensure trouble-free performance even in the most difficult application environments. The coarse vacuum pumps are optionally equipped with air or water cooling. An energy recovery option makes it possible to use the work of the IE3 high-efficiency motor. A clear advantage in ergonomics: the oil retention improves the quality of the exhaust air compared to alternative technologies. "This results in a cleaner and cooler working environment," says Christoph Angenendt, explaining the benefits for users.

Minimal energy consumption, low maintenance requirements

The Elektronikon® Mk5 control system and the speed-controlled drive system (VSD+) make pump operation extremely economical: The pressure setpoint control function ensures that the pumps deliver the lowest possible vacuum flow to maintain the required vacuum. This minimizes energy consumption and reduces operating costs over the lifecycle. The low maintenance required by the series also contributes to efficiency:

"There are no rotary vanes that need to be replaced, and the screw element is also maintenance-free for years. In addition, suction filters and oil separators can be replaced without dismantling the piping“, Christoph Angenendt explains the simple handling of the pumps. Via SMARTlink software, the operator can dial in and inform himself in good time about the necessary maintenance work. The system displays all relevant information on an intuitively understandable, graphical user interface. The operating vacuum can be adjusted or changed by pressing a key. This allows users to easily adapt the pump's performance to the respective process requirements.

Ideal solution for remote monitoring

While the Elektronikon® Mk5 system allows integration into the user's plant management system, Atlas Copco's SMARTlink provides the ideal solution for remote monitoring. It simplifies maintenance and the provision of data also for service technicians to adjust operating settings in real time. Equipped with customer-oriented plug & play design principles and a compact design, the GHS VSD+ series is quick and easy to install. All necessary components are supplied to the users as a complete package. Trained Atlas Copco engineers are available to ensure smooth commissioning.

The advantages of the GHS VSD+ series at a glance:

Significantly reduced energy consumption; typical energy savings of around 50 percent.

First-class performance, optimized in the coarse printing area, with the lowest energy requirement per m/3h flow of a coarse vacuum pump.

Adaptive high-performance variable speed drive (VSD) with pressure setpoint control

Innovative, actuated input control valve

State-of-the-art 3-stage oil separation for ultrapure exhaust air over operating ranges from atmosphere to 5 mbar final pressure

Ergonomic maintenance and service access

Variable temperature control through innovative VSD cooling fan and active oil control

Quiet operation: noise level far below that of alternative technologies (-7dB)

Sustainable productivity through high performance and efficiency. Conformity with energy management and environmental obligations according to ISO 50001/14001.

Integrated Atlas Copco MK5 control system with intuitive graphical user interface.

Source: https://www.atlascopco.com/en-us