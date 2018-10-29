Buehler and Instron Present Materials Testing Solutions for Electronics Applications

Buehler and Instron will be demonstrating their latest innovations, accessories and consumables for materials testing in the Electronics Industry in Booth 129 of the ISTFA 2018. The International Symposium for Testing and Failure Analysis will be held October 28-31 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The conference is organized by ASM International and the Electronic Device Failure Analysis Society.

Buehler will showcase their efficient and high performance equipment and consumables for grinding, polishing, sectioning of electronic components, PCBs, sensors and components, solder and joint analysis, semiconductor and other types of samples. In addition, demonstrations of the Wilson automatic hardness tester and consumables for electronics applications. Don’t miss the following equipment at ISTFA:

IsoMet High Speed Cutter – Precision Put to Test with a Powerful Motor and Laser Alignment System

Buehler’s IsoMet™ High Speed Pro system is a benchtop precision cutter featuring highly intuitive operation for efficient and accurate sectioning. Its advanced design and innovative sectioning vises simplify and accelerate sample setup. Precision laser, tool-less clamping mechanism and disc movement in three axes enable fast and accurate sample alignment. See the SumNotes on Printed Circuit Board Micro-Sectioning and Component Sectioning.

VH3100/3300 Wilson Vickers/Knoop Hardness Testers with DiaMet Software – Best in Class

The Wilson VH3100 and 3300 testers offer a solution tailored to measurements with very high and/or very low test loads. It is a leading hardness tester family due to their precision, repetition accuracy and user friendliness. These hardness testing systems are durable while maintaining precise control during critical test data generation.

EcoMet 30 Grinder Polisher

Constructed from solid cast aluminum, the EcoMet 30 is available in manual and semi-automatic models with one or two platens. The EcoMet 30 Manual provides simple operation and includes a splash guard, ergonomic design and low bowl height for better control and comfort. The EcoMet 30 semi-automatic version includes a user-friendly touchscreen interface, with all functions on the front screen without complicated menus.

Printed Circuit Board Accessory and Consumables Demonstration at Booth #129

Chinedu Obasih, Materials Application Engineer will be demonstrating the ease of use of Buehler’s SamplKwick acrylic mounting compound and the Printed Circuit Board - PC Met accessory kit for use with the grinder / polishers. SamplKwick is designed for rapid and effective encapsulation of PCB coupons. By dipping the coupon in the acrylic liquid prior to potting, Buehler’s SamplKwick is able to wet and enter into smaller holes and recesses with ease, enabling the good penetration and edge retention needed for great electronics preparation. The video on Printed Circuit/Wiring Board sample preparation will be shown. This process requires the PC Met, an Accessory for holding up to 36 printed wiring board coupons 1" long, it includes indexing pins, carbide and diamond stops, coupon loader, dial indicator and gauge blocks. Buehler’s consumables portfolio includes a variety of precision and abrasive blades, epoxy and acrylic mounting compounds and accessories.

Instron Materials Testing Demonstrations for Electronics Applications

Instron will be offering demonstrations of the latest materials testing machines and accessories for electronics applications. Industry experts will be on hand to answer questions about product development and quality assurance challenges related to electronic devices and microelectronics testing for research / development and quality assurance.

Stop by booth #129 to see demonstrations of the following: 5900 Series Premier Universal Testing Machine, Bluehill® Universal Software and the TestCam Video Recording and Playback Module

Obtain a free exhibit hall pass to visit both Buehler and Instron in Booth #129 by using promo code EXH43860 to register. The exhibit dates of the conference are October 30-31, 2018. Event Venue: Phoenix Convention Center Event Website: https://www.asminternational.org/web/istfa-2018/