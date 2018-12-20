Delta Announces Partnership with CODESYS at SPS IPC Drives 2018 Nuremberg

Delta, a world-class provider of industrial automation solutions, held a press conference today at SPS IPC Drives 2018 to announce its new partnership with 3S-Smart Software Solution GmbH, a member of the CODESYS Group and creator of the market-leading IEC 61131-3 industrial software CODESYS. The partnership will enable Delta to make its future motion control devices programmable with CODESYS and offer customers across EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) and Asia the opportunity to simplify the implementation of Delta’s industrial automation hardware across their operations.

Andy Liu, general manager of Delta’s Industrial Automation Business Group (IABG), said, “Our customers asked for CODESYS, and we’re delighted to give it to them. In Europe, many of the top automation players use this software platform because it is outstanding technology. Now, customers across EMEA can have CODESYS in all new Delta motion systems. In addition, we can now also make CODESYSavailable to the large Delta customer base in Asia. We also hope this partnership will ultimately open new doors to the Asian market for European industrial equipment makers.”

With 69 R&D facilities around the world and dedicated industrial automation R&D facilities in Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, and Greater China, Delta operates in close proximity to its European manufacturing customers. Delta also has a comprehensive and global support network for its industrial automation hardware platforms. That network extends throughout Asia, where many of the world’s factories are located.

Dieter Hess, CEO of the CODESYS Group, said, “We’re very excited to welcome Delta to the CODESYS community, which now includes some 400 hardware manufacturers and over 10,000 developers. Delta is an established name in the world of industrial automation, so this is a significant partnership for both sides. We look forward to working with Delta to help them serve their customers and make the most out of their hardware portfolio.”

CODESYS is one of the most widely used manufacturer IEC 61131-3 development systems on the market. CODESYS offers all the functionality of a modern IEC 61131-3 development tool including an integrated visualization feature with multi-client capability, integrated connection to all standard fieldbus systems, motion functionality, safety solutions, and communication interfaces.

Greater efficiency through standardization

Additional costs are generated when a manufacturer adds a new automation platform. By integrating CODESYS, Delta aims to reduce the engineering costs that this involves. Patrik Hug, head of business development & product management, EMEA at Delta’s IABG, said: “Switching to a different motion platform or adding a new one means you have to write new code. The goal is to reduce the initial switching time when adding a new platform. By standardizing on CODESYS, we are making it much easier for customers to use Delta automation products. Instead of having different software to program each of their platforms, they will be able to write code on the same platform for all their Delta products. And the great thing about CODESYS is that you have an entire community of application developers. There is a lot of expertise out there to draw from.”

Delta launched its new CODESYS-enabled scalable IPC, the MH2 Series at SPS IPC Drives 2018. The CODESYS platform integrates the control functions of three major industrial controllers: programmable logic controllers (PLC), human machine interfaces (HMI), and motion control. This enhances the motion control capabilities of the MH2 Series, resulting in a high-speed, high-precision EtherCAT motion control solution with peripheral products. With CODESYS, the MH2 Series provides a user-friendly motion control interface featuring advanced motion control functions that allow for up to 64-axes synchronous control of AC Servo Drives ASDA-A2-E Series, Standard Compact Drives MS300 Series, and Remote I/O Modules R1-EC via EtherCAT.

Delta plans to keep rolling out CODESYS-enabled products in the future and will conti

Monique Appeldoorn

Delta IABG, EMEA

Eindhoven, the Netherlands

Tel: +31 40 800 3880

E-mail: [email protected]nue to support its existing motion and automation platforms as well.

