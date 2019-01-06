SN100C Celebrates 20 Years of Reliable Service at APEX

Nihon Superior Co. Ltd., an advanced joining material supplier, today announced plans to exhibit in Booth #1334 at the 2019 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Jan. 29 - 31, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center in Ca. The company will celebrate the achievements produced by the well-known SN100C® lead-free alloy. SN100C (032) flux-cored solder wire will be introduced and SN100CVTM P608 D4 solder paste will be shown.

SN100C (032) flux-cored solder wire

SN100C has been widely accepted as a leading lead-free soldering alloy since it was invented by Nihon Superior’s President Tetsuro Nishimura. The silver-free SN100C alloy delivers a stable microstructure in an alloy that can accommodate the long-term cyclic strains and impact loading to which a solder joint can be subjected. The micro-addition of nickel enhances the performance of SnCu, resulting in smooth and bright fillets with few shrinkage defects and a stable microstructure with minimal growth of the interfacial intermetallic, ensuring highly reliable solder joints.

The newly developed (032) is a general purpose, no-clean, halogen-free cored-flux. When paired with the SN100C lead-free alloy, it provides fast wetting and excellent solder joints, not only on copper (Cu) but also nickel (Ni) substrates. SN100C (032) is a good match for continuous robotic soldering due to the fast wetting and low spattering.

(032) cored-flux is available with the company’s new SN100CVTM lead-free alloy that gains its strength from solute atoms in the tin matrix as well as SAC305 solder.

SN100CVTM P608 D4 is a completely halogen free, lead-free, no-clean solder paste. Unlike silver-containing alloys that derive their strength from a dispersion of fine particles of eutectic Ag 3 Sn, SN100CV gains its strength from solute atoms in the tin matrix of the joint. The paste provides excellent wetting and reduces voiding.

Nihon Superior continues to offer solutions to the challenges facing the electronics industry, such as improvements in reliability, thermally stable joining, and lead-free die attach. For more information about Nihon Superior’s new solder pastes and lead-free products, visit us in booth #1334 at the IPC APEX EXPO or at www.nihonsuperior.co.jp/english .

