Juki to Show New Material Incoming Station, 3D AOI and more at APEX

Juki Automation Systems (JAS), Inc., a world-leading provider of automated assembly products and systems and part of Juki Automation Systems Corporation, will exhibit in Booth #2541 at the 2019 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Jan. 29-31, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center. The Juki sales team will showcase the ISM Ultra Flex 3900, RS-1XL, Incoming Material Station and RV-2 3D AOI.

Juki ISM Ultra Flex 3900

The ISM Ultra Flex 3900 is an extension module that can be attached to the rear of an ISM 3600, increasing the capacity of the combined machines (ISM 3600 + ISM 3900) up to 7500 7" reels 8mm height, or 1880 15" reels 8 mm height. The reel size mix is an adjustable parameter. The ISM 3900 can work stand alone, but only if combined with the External Elevator Units and ISM AGV System. Multiple ISM 3900s can be installed connected to each other to increase the storage capacity as needed.

With the Incoming Material Station, operators can speed up material registration activities, avoid mistakes, and increase the traceability of each individual Unique ID. With its Auto-Incoming features, it is possible to automatically import information from the supplier and/or customers’ label into the ERP and print a new Unique ID. In fact, after setting the rules for each supplier’s label, the operator can simply position the material on the Station and the high-resolution camera will read all the needed codes and information, take a picture for traceability purposes and print the new label.

The RV-2 3D AOI system offers a 34 percent faster inspection time compared to competitive systems (0.41sec/FOV). The system also has a reduced image processing and capturing times. The RV-2 also features 3D projectors and a high-speed color camera (160FPS 160 images/sec).

The RS-1XL offers all the same features of the proven RS-1, but with a standard maximum board size of 650mm x 560mm. The LNC-120 head laser moves up and down depending on component height, resulting in the highest CPH regardless of component height. Combined with the RF electronic feeders, the system has an optimal throughput of 40,000CPH. With new odd-form recognition technology, the RS-1XL provides easy data entry for odd-form parts.

