VJ Electronix Summit LXi Expands Board Rework Capability to 1.2 m

VJ Electronix, Inc., the leader in rework technologies and global provider of advanced X-ray inspection and component counting systems, has announced an increase in compatible board size for the Summit LXi Rework System.

Summit LXi Rework System

Related Stories VJ Electronix to Demonstrate New Automation at APEX

Demand for extra-large boards associated with high-end applications such as cloud computing and 5G communication continues to grow. The dimensions of many complex SMT assemblies may now exceed one meter. These large boards have created new challenges for the complete range of equipment used in production, test and rework.

VJE has responded with new enhanced options for its Summit LXi large board rework system. The LXi is now available with an optional 650 mm x 1200 mm board support table. The large table may be coupled with increased bottom heater capacity of 10 kW and a local bottom spot heater up to 100 mm x 100 mm. To further speed up the rework process and maintain critical CPI, the LXi may incorporate controls for external active cooling and/or integrated cooling fans as part of the board support table.

“The Summit LXi has been the leading platform for large board rework for many years,” explains Senior Systems Engineer, Ernie LaFleur. “The system was designed from the ground up for large boards. It has the structural integrity and heating capacity to meet the process requirements for the largest boards we have seen while maintaining the accuracy and reliability our customers expect.”

The Summit LXi system is built in VJE’s Chelmsford, MA factory and is in service at many production and repair facilities around the world.

Source: http://www.vjelectronix.com/