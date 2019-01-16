Increasing Capability in Automated Dispensing

To give manufacturers access to the latest in automated liquid dispensing technology, adhesives specialist Intertronics is introducing the next generation of modular Fisnar F4000 ADVANCE series robots. Manufactured by leading supplier of fluid dispensing systems and equipment, Fisnar, the new series comprises the most extensive range of robots in the industry. This enables manufacturers to specify a dispensing automation system that meets their own specific requirements.

The Fisnar F4000 ADVANCE series of robots have a new modular connectivity design, which allows simple and easy interface to a range of new robot accessories, including a tip alignment module and a vision system for visual programming and fiducial position adjustment, including automatic X, Y & Z tip alignment. These accessories can be readily added as required, to further improve process control, increase productivity and reduce overall operational costs.

Other improvements include increased work areas on these 3-axis, 4-axis and 5-axis robots to a maximum of 600mm x 500mm, with corresponding increased Z-axis travel and clearance. Programming is straightforward with the standard teach pendant; there are some enhanced programming functions and the robots include a copy of the Windows-compatible Robot Edit software for additional functionality and program storage.

“This new Fisnar ADVANCE series of dispensing robots is a significant step forward,” says Kevin Cook, Technical Manager of Intertronics. “They represent an upgraded foundation for the automated dispensing systems which we offer for bonding, potting, sealing, gasketing, temporary masking or lubricating. By configuring these robots with appropriate dispensing valves or pumps, customising them with holding tools and fixtures, benches and safety enclosures and providing installation and training, our customers can quickly realise a return on their investment and a productivity win.”

The Fisnar F4000 ADVANCE series is available for demonstration at Intertronics’ Oxfordshire-based Technology Centre. Details are available at www.intertronics.co.uk/robot.

Source: https://www.intertronics.co.uk/