Molecor will be Present at the “20e Carrefour des Gestions Locales de l’Eau” next 30th and 31th January in Rennes, France

The 20e Carrefour des Gestions Locales de l’Eau fair will offer an unique professional event in France about water for the communities, in which, one more year, Molecor will be present with its latest innovations.

We will inform the audience and visitors who come to visit us about the advantages that the PVC-O TOM® pipes and the Oriented PVC ecoFITTOM® fittings offer for the conveyance of water under pressure.

Visitors will also see our big diameter pipes: DN500, DN630, DN710 y 800 mm and the first fittings in the world in PVC-O; with which the company offers the best choice for the conveyance of water under pressure due to advantages such as: high resistance to impact, higher hydraulic capacity, better behavior against water hammer, high chemical resistance, complete watertight, lower head loss and easier installation.

Visit our stand :

Hall 5 – Stand 300-301

To visit us in Rennes you can get an invitation for free through this link: http://cgle2019.site.calypso-event.net/visiteur.htm indicating the code EXPOCGLE20

