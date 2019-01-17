Posted in | Design and Innovation | New Product | Events

Molecor will be Present at the “20e Carrefour des Gestions Locales de l’Eau” next 30th and 31th January in Rennes, France

Jan 17 2019

The 20e Carrefour des Gestions Locales de l’Eau fair will offer an unique professional event in France about water for the communities, in which, one more year, Molecor will be present with its latest innovations.

Related Stories

We will inform the audience and visitors who come to visit us about the advantages that the PVC-O TOM® pipes and the Oriented PVC ecoFITTOM® fittings offer for the conveyance of water under pressure.

Visitors will also see our big diameter pipes: DN500, DN630, DN710 y 800 mm and the first fittings in the world in PVC-O; with which the company offers the best choice for the conveyance of water under pressure due to advantages such as: high resistance to impact, higher hydraulic capacity, better behavior against water hammer, high chemical resistance, complete watertight, lower head loss and easier installation.

Visit our stand :
Hall 5 – Stand 300-301

To visit us in Rennes you can get an invitation for free through this link: http://cgle2019.site.calypso-event.net/visiteur.htm indicating the code EXPOCGLE20

Source: http://molecor.com/en

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Nanomechanical Testing of High-Temperature Coatings

Prof. Mathias Goeken and his team work with metals and their mechanical properties, developing new materials for high temperature applications such as high temperature coatings

Nanomechanical Testing of High-Temperature Coatings

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »