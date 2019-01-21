DuPont Teijin Films Launches Heat Sealable Polyester Films with up to 50% rPET Content

DuPont Teijin Films has announced the launch of its new Mylar® Harvest Fresh rPET range of heat sealable polyester films with up to 50% post-consumer recycled rPET content.

As the world's largest supplier of "top seal" polyester lidding films, DuPont Teijin Films combines the unique heat seal properties of the Mylar® Harvest Fresh range of films with base film made from food contact approved rPET polymer. The Mylar® Harvest Fresh range of films delivers:

Waste and cost reduction benefits of top seal lidding

Lower carbon footprint product

Ability to promote a clear and consistent sustainability message with post-consumer recycled content in both tray and lid

Carbon Footprint Saving with Recycled Content

DuPont Teijin Films has worked closely with a world-leading supplier of rPET polymer, sourcing the raw material solely from one-way bottle deposit return schemes from Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. The bottles are subjected to several stages of sorting and washing before going through the final patented URRC cleaning process.

As well as proving a viable end use market for recycled polymer, the Mylar® Harvest Fresh rPET range also delivers a carbon footprint saving which has been estimated by third party audit to be approximately 1.4 kilograms less CO 2 emissions for every kilogram of virgin material replaced by recycled content.

The Mylar® Harvest Fresh rPET range is available with the full range of DuPont Teijin Films' heat seal chemistries delivering all the benefits expected of Mylar® lidding films such as:

Low temperature seals,

Class leading anti-fog performance and

Ability to seal to a wide range of material including rPET and pulp punnets.

