Retrofit Filtration System Benefits Coatings Manufacturers

Amazon Filters reports that coatings manufacturers are installing their SupaClean contained filtration system prior to filling lines to remove impurities such as skins, coagulants and undispersed pigments from their final product.

Faced with declining support and patchy availability of a discontinued enclosed filtration systems from an alternative supplier, the SupaClean system is widely reported to produce better-quality product with a reduction in filter / labour costs for both solvent and aqueous based coatings production processes. Sharing the same dimensions as the discontinued filtration system the SupaClean system also provides the benefit of being a direct retrofit.

The SupaClean contained filtration system consists of high-performance filter cartridges from Amazon Filters enclosed inside two sealed plastic bags. This proprietary design results in the filters and any process fluids being contained inside a secure assembly, providing isolation of the product and filters.

Changing out filters using SupaClean assemblies is quick and simple reducing the traditional high operational costs associated with cleaning and changing production filters. Each filter assembly can be simply and quickly lifted out of the housing and replaced by a new unit. As each SupaClean filter unit is supplied already assembled this eliminates the risk of operators not installing filters correctly and the risk filter by-pass occurring. As a consequence, the SupaClean system is ideally suited to the batch production filtration of top-quality coatings.

For further information on SupaClean contained filtration systems please visit https://www.amazonfilters.com/products/filter-cartridges-and-capsules/supaclean/ or contact Amazon Filters on +44-(0)1276-670600 / [email protected]



