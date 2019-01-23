Molecor Will Participate at the New Edition of Smagua 2019

Molecor will participate as an exhibitor at the 24th International Water and Irrigation Exhibition (Smagua 2019) to be held from 5th to 7th February 2019 in Zaragoza.

Smagua will become, during these three days, the great technological showcase with the latest developments of equipment and technology applied to the cycle of water. Zaragoza will be the place to exhibit the new trends present in the market and to this end, the prestigious Technical Innovations Contest is developed.

The Technical Innovations Contest that aims to reward products and systems that involve a technical evolution in the water sector has rewarded the latest development of Molecor: the "CPVC-O pipes" with the name of Technical Novelty.

CPVC-O is a totally innovative material with which a product is obtained with all the advantages that the PVC-O pipes have while increasing the resistance to the high temperatures that the CPVC tubes have.

Among the activities developed during the event, Molecor will also participate with the conference “ecoFITTOM®, Oriented PVC fittings for a complete solution in PVC-O” on February 5th at 12:45.

You will find us at:

Feria Zaragoza - Autovía A-2, km 311, 50012 Zaragoza

Hall 4, stand B-14

Source: http://molecor.com/en