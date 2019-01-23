Double Doping Tech. Takes Polymer-Based Electronics Applications to the Next Level

Researchers from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, have discovered a simple new tweak that could double the efficiency of organic electronics. Some of the technologies that could benefit from their new discovery, which deals with "double-doped" polymers include:

OLED-displays,

Plastic-based solar cells

Bioelectronics

Double doping could improve the light-harvesting efficiency of flexible organic solar cells (left), the switching speed of electronic paper (center) and the power density of piezoelectric textiles (right)

Increasing Conductivity or Organic Semiconductors

For organic carbon-based – semiconductors, this doping process is of extreme importance. Since the discovery of electrically conducting plastics and polymers, research and development of organic electronics has accelerated quickly. OLED-displays are one example which are already on the market, for example in the latest generation of smartphones. Other applications have not yet been fully realized, due in part to the fact that organic semiconductors have so far not been efficient enough.

Doping in organic semiconductors operates through what is known as a redox reaction.

This means that a dopant molecule receives an electron from the semiconductor, increasing the electrical conductivity of the semiconductor.

The more dopant molecules that the semiconductor can react with, the higher the conductivity – at least up to a certain limit, after which the conductivity decreases.

Currently, the efficiency limit of doped organic semiconductors has been determined by the fact that the dopant molecules have only been able to exchange one electron each.

But now, Professor Christian Müller and his group, together with colleagues from seven other universities demonstrate that it is possible to move two electrons to every dopant molecule.

Double Doping for Better Polymer-Based Electronics

"Through this 'double doping' process, the semiconductor can therefore become twice as effective," says David Kiefer, PhD student in the group and first author of the article.

According to Christian Müller, this innovation is not built on some great technical achievement. Instead, it is simply a case of seeing what others have not seen.

"The whole research field has been totally focused on studying materials, which only allow one redox reaction per molecule. We chose to look at a different type of polymer, with lower ionization energy. We saw that this material allowed the transfer of two electrons to the dopant molecule. It is actually very simple," says Christian Müller, Professor of Polymer Science at Chalmers University of Technology.

Taking New Electronic Applications to Reality!

The discovery could allow further improvements to technologies which today are not competitive enough to make it to market. One problem is that polymers simply do not conduct current well enough, and so making the doping techniques more effective has long been a focus for achieving better polymer-based electronics. Now, this doubling of the conductivity of polymers could represent the tipping point needed to allow several emerging technologies to be commercialized by using only the same amount of dopant material, over the same surface area as before.

“With OLED displays, the development has come far enough that they are already on the market. But for other technologies to succeed and make it to market something extra is needed. With organic solar cells, for example, or electronic circuits built of organic material, we need the ability to dope certain components to the same extent as silicon-based electronics. Our approach is a step in the right direction,” says Christian Müller.

The discovery offers fundamental knowledge and could help thousands of researchers to achieve advances in:

Flexible electronics

Bioelectronics and

Thermoelectricity

Christian Müller’s research group themselves are researching several different applied areas, with polymer technology at the center. Among other things, his group is looking into the development of electrically conducting textiles and organic solar cells.

The research was funded by the Swedish Research Council, the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, and the European Research Council (ERC), and was carried out in collaboration with colleagues from Linköping University (Sweden), King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (Saudi Arabia), Imperial College London (UK), the Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of California, Davis (USA), and the Chemnitz University of Technology (Germany).

Source: https://www.chalmers.se/en/