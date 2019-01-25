Asylum Research Opens a Sales and Support Office at Oxford Instruments US Headquarters in Concord, MA

Oxford Instruments Asylum Research, the technology leader in atomic force microscopy (AFM), is pleased to announce the opening of a new sales and support office to better serve AFM users in the eastern United States. The new office is co-located within the established Oxford Instruments United States headquarters in Concord, Massachusetts. The site features a new demonstration lab with Asylum’s high-performing microscopes including the Cypher VRS Video-Rate AFM and the MFP-3D Origin+ AFM. The new facility will be used for sales demonstrations, customer training, and regional technical workshops.

“From our beginning, Asylum Research has been focused on providing the very best sales, applications, and service support in the industry—whether your lab is down the street from our Santa Barbara factory or on the other side of the world,” commented Jeff Jones, Global Vice-President of Sales at Asylum Research. “We are opening this new facility in Massachusetts to make that world-class support stronger and more accessible to our ever-expanding customer base and our future customers.”

The Oxford Instruments Massachusetts office is centrally located among the highest density of research universities in the United States, the largest biotechnology cluster in the world, and easily within reach of customers on not just the east coast, but also the Midwest and South. Asylum Research’s AFMs are widely used in myriad research fields in both academia and industry, including polymers, biotechnology, microelectronics, and all manner of advanced materials.

“We’d like to welcome Asylum Research to our facility,” said Brian Dutko, Group Commercial Director, Oxford Instruments, Concord US Headquarters. “Asylum AFMs are an excellent addition to the extensive range of products at this office, which also includes Andor microscopes and cameras and NanoAnalysis tools for SEM, TEM and FIB. There’s no better place to learn about leading nanotechnology tools.”