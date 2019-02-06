DuPont Safety & Construction and Emirates SkyCargo Celebrate their 10-Year Partnership

DuPont Safety & Construction (DuPont), a business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division and the manufacturer of DuPont™ Tyvek® brand thermal cargo covers; and Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates, marked the 10th anniversary of their partnership for cold chain solutions in the air cargo industry on Jan. 30, 2019. The celebration of the partnership took place at Emirates Towers in Dubai.

(Left) Luiza Cantanhede, Global Marketing Manager, Tyvek Cargo covers, DuPont Safety & Construction and (Right) Zeeshan Haris, Emirates Cargo Product Development Manager, at the 10th anniversary celebration.

“DuPont is extremely proud of our partnership with Emirates,” said Rose Lee, President, DuPont Safety & Construction. “We have been on our partnership journey for 10 years together, creating innovative solutions that are leading the cold chain space.”

DuPont™ Tyvek® and Emirates SkyCargo began their partnership a decade earlier when they released the ‘Emirates SkyCargo White Cover’ – the first pallet cover made with Tyvek® that revolutionized cold chain protection of temperature-sensitive products in air transit.

The Emirates SkyCargo White Cover provided a cost-effective solution for issues in the cold chain industry relating to thermal protection, gas permeability, ease-of-use and installation, and recyclability. This made Emirates SkyCargo an industry pioneer in the use of specialized and lightweight cargo covers for protection against external heat and weather fluctuations.

In 2016, Emirates SkyCargo introduced ‘White Cover Advanced’ for protecting temperature-sensitive shipments – in particular, pharmaceuticals – during transport. This was followed up with the launch of ‘White Cover Xtreme’ in August 2017.

“Emirates SkyCargo operates flights over a vast network, transporting cargo from over 150 destinations across six continents. Even on a single flight, cargo may move through variable and extreme weather conditions from origin to destination,” said Dennis Lister, Emirates Vice President, Cargo Commercial Development. “We are always on the lookout for innovative and cost-effective solutions to manage the integrity of our cold chain.”

Emirates SkyCargo has developed extensive cold chain capabilities for transporting temperature-sensitive cargo. The air cargo carrier has over 25,000 square meters of dedicated temperature-controlled storage space at its cargo terminals at Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central. Emirates SkyCargo also has developed a large fleet of cool dollies thereby reinforcing cold chain protection on the ramp for cargo shipments.

“From the point of view of product development, Emirates has been an ideal partner for DuPont,” said Steve Brabbs, Global Technical Leader, DuPont™ Tyvek® Cargo Covers. “When they bring us a new problem, they sit down with us to collaborate in a very open way, so that we can find solutions which work for them technically, practically and economically.”

“Our partnership with DuPont has been very fruitful and has resulted in the development of the revolutionary White Cover range of products,” said Lister. “Over the years we have improved the functionality of the White Cover and have released enhanced versions including the most recent White Cover Xtreme, providing an excellent first level of protection for cargo.”

DuPont™ Tyvek® and Emirates SkyCargo are looking forward to strengthening their partnership in an evolving market.