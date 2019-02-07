Formlabs Showcasing New Developments in 3D Printing at CES

Formlabs (Booth #31517) will be presenting live creature creation, Razor Maker™: powered by Gillette®, and its growing material library at the CES 2019. Formlabs (Booth #31517), designer and manufacturer of 3D printing systems, is presenting how 3D printing is changing the way we work. It will also showcase its contribution in the development or manufacturing of almost every commercial product presented at the show.

“Of the more than 4,000 CES exhibitors, 3D printing was likely part of the ideation, development or manufacturing for more than 90% of them,” said Max Lobovsky, co-founder and CEO of Formlabs. “3D printing continues to be one of the most important tools for anyone making anything. Time and time again we hear about the importance of seeing a product or project physically vs. digitally, which is why this year we’re showing workflows from end-to-end. Whether you’re creating a creature, or introducing personalization to your product line, it helps to bring that process to life for an audience at CES.”

Launch of Two New Resin Materials

Further expanding applications for 3D printing, the company is kicking off CES 2019 with the launch of two new resin materials; Elastic Resin and Digital Dentures. The new Elastic Resin is Formlabs’ softest Engineering Resin with a 50A Shore durometer, suited for prototyping silicone parts that need to bend, stretch, compress, and withstand repeated cycling without tearing. The new Digital Denture Resins are shipping in the U.S., offering the first truly accessible direct printed dental prosthetic.

Formlabs Exhibiting Its Capabilities at CES

Formlabs is featuring live demos from leading industry creature designers showcasing their creative workflow from scan-to-sculpt-to-print. With Bellus3D FaceApp, designers can incorporate real faces into their creature development with a Wacom tablet in ZBrush software from Pixologic before they hit print on the Form 2 3D printer.

Formlabs is also presenting its recent partnership with Gillette which launched an e-commerce customized razor concept Razor Maker™: powered by Gillette® offering consumers a series of customizable 3D-printed handles. Visitors who stop by will also see a print farm in action, with more than 40+ Form 2 printers on display.

