Lubrizol Features Its New Lab for R& D on Polymers To Device Scale Up At MD&M West 2019

The Lubrizol Corporation's LifeSciences business featured a new medical device applications lab. LifeSciences has invested significantly to expand its global development and manufacturing facilities, and the latest investment is a new state-of-the-art medical device applications lab in Brecksville, Ohio. This lab features applications testing, small-scale compounding as well as injection molding for long-term implantables. The 1,800-square foot facility will also focus on accelerated R&D, from polymers to device scale up and testing in a short period of time.

Lubrizol’s Medical Device Applications Lab

The medical device applications lab is yet another substantial piece of LifeSciences' full-service capabilities. These capabilities and more will be on display at the MD&M West Exposition (Booth #2401), February 5-7. Lubrizol LifeSciences is a preferred medical device development partner, helping customers from concept to commercialization by offering polymer customization, drug-eluting device development and contract manufacturing services. At MD&M, LifeSciences will also highlight a strong presence in the interventional catheter, long-term implant and drug-eluting device markets. In addition, LifeSciences will unveil new dexamethasone-loaded polymers designed to minimize inflammation and help ensure the success of implantable medical devices.

Lubrizol: Polymers to Device Scale Up R&D

"The new applications lab is another commitment to healthcare companies looking for a full-service development partner. We continue to invest in the right areas to provide valuable offerings where our customers are experiencing the most growth," states Uwe Winzen, general manager, Lubrizol LifeSciences. "When customers partner with Lubrizol LifeSciences, they benefit from working with us at every stage in their development process."

Offering more than 90 years of science and technology experience, Lubrizol is uniquely structured to partner with medical device manufacturers by providing proactive innovation, speed to market, and expertise for the most demanding projects. From materials to development and manufacturing, or anything in between – Lubrizol LifeSciences is equipped to support the needs of customers worldwide.

Source: https://www.lubrizol.com/