Multi-Parameter Volumetric/Mass Gas Flow Controller

Feb 28 2019

Aalborg Instruments’ DPC series precision digital mass flow controllers provide accurate and stable control of mass flow rates, of process gases.

With simultaneous display of Mass Flow, Volumetric Flow, Pressure and Temperature parameters it is used in a variety of industries, including scientific and analytical applications, bioreactors and surface depositions, gas sampling, manufacturing and metrology activities.

DPC differential pressure mass flow controllers feature totalizers with batch processing mode (0.5% RD + 0.2%FS) standard accuracy, 200:1 turn-down ratio and less than 150 ms response time.

Significant savings are apparent, comparing to the cost of a single DPC embodying these features, with that of acquiring and installing multiple, application-specific devices.  

Design Features:

  • Simultaneously displays Mass Flow, Volumetric Flow, Pressure and Temperature.
  • Multi-Gas functionality: support for 90 different gases and gas mixes.
  • User Defined Mixture functionality allows to create and store up 20 custom gas mixes with up to 5 different gases each.
  • Quick (100-150 ms) response time.
  • Standard accuracy ± (0.5% RD + 0.2% FS).
  • Two programmable mass flow rate totalizers.
  • Optional Modbus RTU network interface with isolated RS485 transceiver.

