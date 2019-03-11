TRB Lightweight Structures Ranked in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100

TRB Lightweight Structures is delighted to have been ranked 94th in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100, 2018. Fast Track is a leading research and events company that acknowledges the UK’s top performing private businesses based on sales growth per annum over the previous three years. A league table is released every December, with information gathered from various sources to declare the top 100 fastest-growing companies.

TRB has provided many solutions to the rail industry and is continuing to expand into other areas – including the aerospace and hybrid and electric vehicle sectors – which has been critical to the company’s success and reflects the growth of the business. Engineers and designers at TRB have continuously risen to new challenges, working on multiple collaborative projects, and this has undoubtedly contributed to the recognition of the company in the Fast Track 100.